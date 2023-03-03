ADVERTISEMENT

Two die as lorry rams car near Madurantakam

March 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The driver lost control over the car which jumped the median and collided with a lorry coming in the opposite lane near Madurantakam

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died in a road accident at Padalam near Madurantakam after a car allegedly jumped the median, swerved on to the opposite lane and collided with a lorry in the early hours of Friday.

The police identified the deceased as R. Vinobharathi, 35, from Thalaignayiru village near Vedaranyam and Mani Ratnam, 30, who was the driver.

Early Friday morning, Vinobharathi was on her way to Chennai from Thalaignayiru and Mani Ratnam was driving the car. They were travelling on the Tiruchi-Chennai national highway. Mani Ratnam allegedly lost control over the car near Padalam and the car jumped the median and went to the opposite lane of the highway and rammed the lorry going towards Tiruchi.

In the impact, the car was severely damaged and both Vinobharathi and Mani Ratnam died on the spot.

Passersby informed the Padalam police and the bodies were sent to Government Chengalpattu Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation was on.

