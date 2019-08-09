Two detained for chain-snatching

The police have arrested two youngsters on the charge of snatching a seven-sovereign gold chain from a 35-year-old woman in Aminjikarai on Wednesday.

According to the police, Usha, wife of Venkatesan, was returning home from a nearby grocery shop at 4.25 p.m. Two bike-borne youth followed her and sped away after snatching her chain.

She lodged a complaint with the Aminjikarai police station. A special team checked the CCTV footage in the locality and traced the bike’s registration number. “It was a stolen bike. Based on the footage, we have detained four persons,” said a police officer.

Further inquiry revealed that Ajit, 23, and Rahim, 19, were behind the crime. The two were arrested and further investigation is on.