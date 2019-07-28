Chennai

Two dead, six injured after MTC bus runs into Vadapalani crew resting room

Two dead and six injured after MTC bus ran into crew resting room in Vadapalani bus terminus early on Sunday.

Two dead and six injured after MTC bus ran into crew resting room in Vadapalani bus terminus early on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Vehicle dashed against wall which fell on the staff

Two mechanics of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) were killed and six other employees were injured after an MTC bus crashed into the wall of a room where they were taking rest at the Vadapalani terminus in the early hours of Sunday.

Bharati, 28, junior mechanic, who got married 20 days ago, and his colleague Sekar, 48, died in the accident. The injured, Masilamani, 48, Thanigaivel, 40, Yuvaraj, 45, Pattuswami, 35, Balamurugan, 35, and Kalsa, 40, were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Around 1 a.m., mechanic Balamurugan, 40, drove the bus with the registration number TN-01-N4583 into the mechanic yard and tried to park it in the maintenance area. Since the stopper was not of sufficient height, the bus ran over it and crashed into the wall. Balamurugan was arrested.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 11:28:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-dead-six-injured-after-mtc-bus-runs-into-vadapalani-crew-resting-room/article28737115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY