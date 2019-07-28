Two dead, six injured after MTC bus runs into Vadapalani crew resting room

Two mechanics of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) were killed and six other employees were injured after an MTC bus crashed into the wall of a room where they were taking rest at the Vadapalani terminus in the early hours of Sunday.
Bharati, 28, junior mechanic, who got married 20 days ago, and his colleague Sekar, 48, died in the accident. The injured, Masilamani, 48, Thanigaivel, 40, Yuvaraj, 45, Pattuswami, 35, Balamurugan, 35, and Kalsa, 40, were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
Around 1 a.m., mechanic Balamurugan, 40, drove the bus with the registration number TN-01-N4583 into the mechanic yard and tried to park it in the maintenance area. Since the stopper was not of sufficient height, the bus ran over it and crashed into the wall. Balamurugan was arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor