Two dead, six injured after MTC bus runs into Vadapalani crew resting room

Two mechanics of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) were killed and six other employees were injured after an MTC bus crashed into the wall of a room where they were taking rest at the Vadapalani terminus in the early hours of Sunday.

Bharati, 28, junior mechanic, who got married 20 days ago, and his colleague Sekar, 48, died in the accident. The injured, Masilamani, 48, Thanigaivel, 40, Yuvaraj, 45, Pattuswami, 35, Balamurugan, 35, and Kalsa, 40, were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Around 1 a.m., mechanic Balamurugan, 40, drove the bus with the registration number TN-01-N4583 into the mechanic yard and tried to park it in the maintenance area. Since the stopper was not of sufficient height, the bus ran over it and crashed into the wall. Balamurugan was arrested.