Two dead as bike rams electric pole near Manali

The Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and investigated

March 12, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth were killed when the bike they were riding rammed an electric pole in Amullaivoyal, near Manali. The police identified the victims as V. Santhosh, 23, and K. Saran, 22, of Kodungaiyur, both welders. The police said Santhosh rode the bike, while Saran was riding pillion. While speeding, Santhosh lost control of the vehicle and rammed the pole. In the impact, they fell, and Santhosh died on the spot. Saran was declared dead at the Government Stanley Hospital. The Traffic Investigation Police, Manali, registered a case and investigated.

