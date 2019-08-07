‘Two-day wait for Athi Varadar darshan’

With lakhs of devotees thronging the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple daily for darshan of Athi Varadar, the Kancheepuram district administration, in consultation with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, has decided not to have VIP darshan on August 16 and 17.

Addressing presspersons on Tuesday, Collector P. Ponniah said that to manage the increasing number of devotees, a total of 12,000 policemen would be pressed into service. Three additional waiting halls have been provided along the general darshan queue. He said devotees should be prepared to wait for two days for darshan.

On Monday, 3.2 lakh devotees had darshan. “A new ramp would be provided at the exit point at West gopuram for VIPs and those with donor passes so that free darshan devotees can exit faster,” he said.

Since the idol would be placed in the Ananthasaras tank on August 17, darshan would be allowed only till noon that day.

Woman dies

A 65-year-old woman from the Nilgiris died in Olimohammed Pettai in Kancheepuram when she was on her way to board a bus to have darshan on Tuesday. Police said Rathinam, 65, and her family had come to have darshan. She collapsed at Olimohammed Pettai. A medical team rushed her to the government hospital, where she died.