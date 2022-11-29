Two-day Slovenian film festival under way in Chennai

November 29, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

To give cinema lovers an introduction into contemporary Slovenian cinema, a two-day film festival organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi, Consulate of Slovenia in Chennai, and the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation started in the city on Tuesday.

“The strongest ties that countries can have are those between people – especially through culture and art, and we hope the next two days represent this,” said Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador, Embassy of Slovenia in India, speaking at the inauguration.

“We are honoured that the festival is taking place this year, when we are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations between Slovenia and India,” she added.

The 2019 film All Against All, directed by Andrej Kosak, was showcased as the inaugural film at the Alliance Française of Madras in Nungambakkam. On Wednesday, Don’t Forget to Breathe will be screened at 4 p.m., followed by Everything Is Different at 6 p.m. The 2018 film Gaja’s World will be screened at 8 p.m.