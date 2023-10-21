ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day seminar at Chennai college on leadership

October 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vallal P.T.Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Trust held a two-day seminar to mark the 149th Memorial Day of their founder P.T.Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker.

On October 18, a seminar on ‘Leadership skills in management’ was conducted at P.T.Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Arts and Science College in Chennai. R. Arasu, professor, University of Madras, enlightened the students on leadership nuances.

Chairman of the Trust and former Madras High Court judge P. Kalaiyarasan inaugurated the event, with K. Minraj, trustee, delivering the presidential address.

Continuing the commemorative series, on October 19, the Department of Commerce organised a seminar on ‘Fostering sustainable development in portfolio management.’ Chairman of the trust and former Madras High Court judge P. Kalaiyarasan, Principal M. Murugan presided over the seminar. M. R. Hemamalini, the resource person shared investment insights, emphasising risk management and profitable opportunities selection. Participants were actively engaged, enhancing their understanding of sustainable investment practices, according to a release.

