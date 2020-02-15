Two-day school expo from today

The Hindu Horizon school admissions expo, for Pre KG to Class XI, will be held on February 15 and 16, at OMR and Anna Nagar, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Entry is free.

While the OMR expo will be held at Kailash Gardens, opposite Aavin and next to Bashyam Pinnacle Crest, on the OMR in Sholinganallur, the Anna Nagar event will be held at the Chinnaswamy Marriage Auditorium at R40A/1A, Ambattur Industrial Estate Road, next to DAV Girls Senior Secondary School, Mogappair.

Parents can directly interact with managements of schools, get in-depth understandings about their offerings, and make informed decisions about their childrens’ admissions. Parents can expect more than 15 schools from OMR and Anna Nagar at the expo.

Extra-curricular activities have been planned at both locations. Some programmes that have been planned are colour and craft, clay modelling, storytelling sessions, abacus for beginners, sports and motor skill-developing activities. Early bird walk-ins to the expo will receive special gifts.

The Horizon school expo on OMR is presented by the Hindustan International School and powered by the Chettinad Sarvalokaa Education International School. The Horizon school expo in Anna Nagar is presented by Velammal Vidyalaya and powered by the Pupil Saveetha Eco School.

School Connects is the associate partner for the event, and other sponsors are Aachi and Lotte Choco Pie. For queries, please contact OMR: Santhosh- 9962226550; and Anna Nagar: Swaminathan- 9003077030.

To register visit: www.thehindu.com/ho rizon2020.