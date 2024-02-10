GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day international oncology summit gets under way in Chennai

The event is being organised by VS Hospitals and VS Medical Trust

February 10, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VS Hospitals and VS Medical Trust on Saturday, February 10, launched an international oncology summit, bringing together experts to foster collaboration and innovation in cancer care.

Over 100 faculty members and 200 delegates from cancer centres are participating in this two-day event wherein discussions will span recent research, including haematological malignancies like lymphomas, leukemias, myelomas, Hodgkin’s disease, and solid tumours such as those on the breast, lungs, head, neck, etc.,

The VS International Precision Oncology Summit 2024 was held at Ramada Plaza, Guindy. S. Subramanian, senior oncologist and programme director of the summit, emphasised the importance of the event as a step in personalizing cancer treatment through cutting-edge technologies and therapies.

Echoing the sentiment, S. Sundar, medical director, VS Group of Hospitals, and Muthu Subramanian, executive director, VS Group of Hospitals, spoke about the positive impact of such discussions on cancer care, offering new possibilities for patients across the globe. Sankar Srinivasan and K. Kalaichelvi, medical oncologists from Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, also joined the panel.

