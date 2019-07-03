Two-day Intellectual Property Rights workshop begins

A two-day workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), organised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) and The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University (TNMGRMU), was inaugurated in the city on Tuesday.

Mylswamy Annadurai, vice-president, TNSCST, while addressing the gathering at the event supported by the Department of Science and Technology, said that IPR should encourage inventors to bring out better inventions and innovations. “We are holding similar awareness programmes in 13 other places across the State including colleges and universities,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of documenting ideas properly and patenting it, he said that in the coming years the country will be known for its scientific creations in different fields ranging from agriculture to space research. “Protection for their intellectual property will be an encouragement to budding scientists to come out with more innovations and inventions,” he added.

Sudha Seshayyan, Vice Chancellor, TNMGRMU, said that IPR sought to protect intangible creations of the human intellect which are beneficial to the society. “We have to protect intellectual property and it cannot be done in a manner we generally adopt for physical property,” she said.

She pointed out that the university contributes to the upliftment of the health sector. “We need to understand how to protect our publications and research work and at the same time bring it out for the benefit of the public. Awareness should be created about this and subsequently increase our research work,” she added.