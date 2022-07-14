Two-day inspection of stone quarries in Tiruvannamalai held

Officials inspect quarries in Cheyyar, Arani, Polur, Chengam, Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi and Chetpet

A two-day inspection of stone quarries and crushing units in Tiruvannamalai district was conducted by Collector, B. Murugesh from July 12. Officials said that along with 19 district level officials, the Collector inspected quarries in key mining towns, like Cheyyar, Arani, Polur, Chengam, Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi and Chetpet. During the inspection, the present status of the quarry, operation capacity, safety measures, employment of children if any in the quarries and crushing units, any damage to environment and violations to existing norms, including Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board rules, if any, were checked by the team. Owners of quarry and crushing units were warned of severe action under section 36A of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, if any violations were found, officials said.