Two-day festival to screen Russian films dubbed in Tamil

City residents can indulge in Russian cinema over the weekend without fretting over the language barrier as the Russian Centre of Science and Culture is now streaming three films in Tamil. The Russian House in Alwarpet is organising the ‘Russian Film Festival’ on May 24 and 25.

On Friday, Project Gemini, a 2022 a sci-fi thriller about an international space project resulting in the development of an unique terraforming unit, will be screened at 6 p.m. The film has been dubbed in Tamil.

Air, a 2024 war drama about young female fighter pilots at the frontline, and Upon the Magic Roads, a 2021 family-friendly movie, will be shown on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. respectively. All films have English subtitles. Entry is free.

