Two-day conference on inclusion held

Over the last few years, we have understood the need to move forward with regard to inclusion and this has brought people together for positive discussions, said Girija Vaidyanathan, former Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday. She was addressing the valedictory function of the 6th International Conference and 16th National Workshop on “Towards inclusion: evidence-based supportive practices in early intervention” organised by the Madhuram Narayanan Centre for exceptional children.

The conference had sessions on music strategies, visual strategies to make environments more powerful, music therapy techniques and theatre arts for holistic development. Aruna Rathnam, executive director of the centre, discussed the recommendations put forth at the end of the two-day conference, and stressed on the need to change negative attitudes.

Participants were also encouraged to approach elected representatives to advocate for accessible public spaces, playgrounds and parks.