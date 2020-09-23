Two COVID-19 patients who had over 90% lung involvement, treated, discharged from government hospital

CHENNAI

23 September 2020

Both the patients were treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate

Two patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had more than 90% lung involvement, underwent intensive treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate and were discharged on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a 58-year-old woman from Vyasarpadi in Chennai was admitted to the hospital on June 23 with COVID-19 pneumonia and more than 90% lung involvement. She was treated with remdesivir and tocilizumab, and was on ventilator support. After 90 days of intensive care treatment, she was discharged on Tuesday in a healthy condition.

The second patient, a 48-year-old man from Kancheepuram, was admitted to the hospital on August 21 with oxygen saturation of less than 80%. He was in very critical condition, and the CT scan showed 95% lung involvement due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He was treated with life-saving drugs and oxygen support. His lung involvement reduced to 30% after one month of intensive treatment. He was also discharged from the hospital.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, M. Ramesh, nodal officer and a team of doctors comprising K. Nalini, S.M. Sujatha, Mohammed Kalifa and K.P. Manimaran were present.