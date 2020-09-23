Chennai

Two COVID-19 patients who had over 90% lung involvement, treated, discharged from government hospital

Two patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had more than 90% lung involvement, underwent intensive treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate and were discharged on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a 58-year-old woman from Vyasarpadi in Chennai was admitted to the hospital on June 23 with COVID-19 pneumonia and more than 90% lung involvement. She was treated with remdesivir and tocilizumab, and was on ventilator support. After 90 days of intensive care treatment, she was discharged on Tuesday in a healthy condition.

The second patient, a 48-year-old man from Kancheepuram, was admitted to the hospital on August 21 with oxygen saturation of less than 80%. He was in very critical condition, and the CT scan showed 95% lung involvement due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He was treated with life-saving drugs and oxygen support. His lung involvement reduced to 30% after one month of intensive treatment. He was also discharged from the hospital.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, M. Ramesh, nodal officer and a team of doctors comprising K. Nalini, S.M. Sujatha, Mohammed Kalifa and K.P. Manimaran were present.

