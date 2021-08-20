Chennai

Two COVID-19 patients recover after being on ECMO support

Two patients, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and suffered lung complications, recovered after being on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support for several days in private hospitals.

A 32-year-old man, who was admitted to MGM Healthcare with 100% involvement of the lungs on July 13, was on ECMO (a procedure that oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body) for 72 days.

The patient suffered from numerous other health issues after contracting COVID-19, including disseminated intravascular coagulation and episodes of seizure, and was treated for all health issues, a release issued by the hospital said.

In another case, a 56-year-old man was under treatment for COVID-19 for 109 days at Rela Hospital. He recovered without lung transplant after being put on ECMO support for 62 days, according to a release. He was kept on minimal ventilator support with tracheotomy for another two weeks, and weaned off.


