Two couples arrested on charge of grabbing land in Pallikaranai

June 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anti-Land Grabbing Wing of the Greater Chennai Police have arrested two couples for grabbing property worth ₹2.5 crore in Pallikaranai.

The police said complainant P. Shanmugam, 47, of Kondithope said his mother Janakiammal bought the property measuring 4,860 sq. ft. in LIC Nagar Layout of Pallikaranai in 1987. In 2022, a few persons were levelling the ground, encroaching on the land. On obtaining an encumbrance certificate, he found that names of others were mentioned as the title holders of the land instead of his mother. Later, he lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested R. Ravichandran, 56, and his wife Latha, 50, of K.K. Nagar and D. Poongothai, 52, and her husband G. Dinakar, 58, for fraudulently grabbing the property using forged documents and getting it registered in their name, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT