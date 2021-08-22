Two couples among eight arrested for DMK man’s murder

CHENNAI

22 August 2021 01:20 IST

DMK man was murdered by a gang in Anna Nagar

Eight persons, including two couples, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a DMK functionary due to previous enmity over a land dispute in T.P. Chatram in Anna Nagar police station limits.

E. Sampathkumar, 51, a resident of T.P. Chatram and a local DMK functionary who was into water business, was murdered by a gang on Wednesday evening. The victim was riding a bike in M Block of Anna Nagar at the time of attack. The gang, which arrived in an autorickshaw, fled the spot after murdering him.

The police reached the spot and conducted an investigation after sending the body for postmortem.

Advertising

Advertising

Sampathkumar had a feud with his neighbour Vinayagam, 47, and had attacked his son over alleged encroachment of a property. A special team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Augustin Paul Sudhakar, arrested Vinayagam, his wife Karpagam, 41, and four others on Thursday. Based on their information, the police on Saturday arrested Vinayagam’s brother Balaji alias Dravida Balaji, 50, and his wife Amirtham, 48.

The police said Lenin, a history sheeter from Kancheepuram, was staying in the house of Vinayagam who is related to the former. Apprehending danger, Sampathkumar passed on information about Lenin to Kancheepuram district police, leading to his arrest.

Vinayagam and his brother Balaji, who learnt about this, decided to take revenge on Sampathkumar and allegedly murdered him by engaging others, said the police.