Two contract workers injured in firing at INS Rajali in Arakkonam

They were ‘accidentally’ hit by pellets while cutting grass

The Hindu Bureau RANIPET
October 13, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Arakkonam town police examining a worker who sustained injuries inside INS Rajali. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

  Two contract workers sustained pellet injuries inside INS Rajali in Arakkonam near Ranipet on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said K. Sankar, 40, and his sister, K. Selvi, 45, residents of Perumuchi village near Arakkonam town, were working as contract workers inside INS Rajaji. Around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday when they were cutting grass, they were hit by pellets on their back. Immediately, they raised alarm and navy officials rushed to the spot and shifted them to the hospital on the premises. They were given basic treatment and asked to go home, the police said.

The issue came to light only on Thursday when the duo got admitted at the District Taluk Headquarters Hospital in Arakkonam after they felt severe pain. The hospital authorities informed Arakkonam town police about the incident. Later, they were shifted to the district government hospital in Tiruvallur for further treatment. Further investigation is being done by Arakkonam police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Indian Navy has not issued any official statement but orally said that while chasing stray birds using “cartridge firing”, the incident happened “accidentally”. The injured workers were treated at the medical centre and were discharged on the same day, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app