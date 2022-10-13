Two contract workers injured in firing at INS Rajali in Arakkonam

They were ‘accidentally’ hit by pellets while cutting grass

They were ‘accidentally’ hit by pellets while cutting grass

Two contract workers sustained pellet injuries inside INS Rajali in Arakkonam near Ranipet on Wednesday.

The police said K. Sankar, 40, and his sister, K. Selvi, 45, residents of Perumuchi village near Arakkonam town, were working as contract workers inside INS Rajaji. Around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday when they were cutting grass, they were hit by pellets on their back. Immediately, they raised alarm and navy officials rushed to the spot and shifted them to the hospital on the premises. They were given basic treatment and asked to go home, the police said.

The issue came to light only on Thursday when the duo got admitted at the District Taluk Headquarters Hospital in Arakkonam after they felt severe pain. The hospital authorities informed Arakkonam town police about the incident. Later, they were shifted to the district government hospital in Tiruvallur for further treatment. Further investigation is being done by Arakkonam police.

The Indian Navy has not issued any official statement but orally said that while chasing stray birds using “cartridge firing”, the incident happened “accidentally”. The injured workers were treated at the medical centre and were discharged on the same day, they said.