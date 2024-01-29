Two construction workers suffer burns due to electric shock

January 29, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Two workers suffered an electric shock and sustained burns at work in a construction site on Sunday morning.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Vignesh and Gulshad were engaged in construction work on the first floor of a house at Balaji Ambal Nagar 8th Street, Mangadu. They were carrying construction materials when an iron bar came into contact with an overhead electricity line.

Both of them were thrown off the first floor of the house in the impact. They sustained severe burns.

Neighbours and co-workers rushed them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. They are being treated in intensive care unit, the police said.

The Mangadu police are probing the incident. Tension prevailed in the locality.