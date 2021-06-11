Chennai

Two constables suspended for stealing ₹5 lakh from jewellery shop

Two policemen were placed under suspension after a preliminary inquiry revealed that they stole ₹5 lakh cash from a jewellery shop which was functioning on NSC Bose Road during the complete lockdown. A departmental inquiry also has also been ordered.

A fortnight ago, two constables attached to Flower Bazaar police station were on patrol duty on NSC Bose Road. They spotted a jewellery shop with shutters partially down. Inside, they found the staff counting money. The constables questioned the owner on opening the shop during complete lockdown.

A sub-inspector who reached the scene spot, pacified the constables and they left. Later, the jewellery owner realised that ₹5 lakh was missing from the shop and CCTV footage showed the two constables taking the cash from a table and keeping it inside their trouser pockets. He lodged a complaint with Flower Bazaar Police besides informing higher officers.

Senior officers conducted a preliminary inquiry and on the basis of report, the two constables were suspended pending inquiry. The involvement of sub-inspector was also being probed, said sources.


