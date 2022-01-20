Two constables suspended for custodial torture in Chennai

The police suspended two police constables of Kodungaiyur after a preliminary inquiry found that they had beaten up a law college student inside the police station.

On Friday, Abdul Rahim, 21, a law student, was arrested on the charge of slapping constable Uthirakumar when he was stopped while riding a bicycle without wearing a mask. After an argument, the youth was detained in the Kodungaiyur police station and allegedly assaulted by the two policemen.

After an initial enquiry, they were placed in ‘vacant reserve’ and shifted out of the station. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had ordered an inquiry into the incident after political parties took up the cause of the student.

Now, Mr. Uthirakumaran and his colleague constable G. Boominathan have been suspended. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against two inspectors and a constable in connection with the incident, sources said.