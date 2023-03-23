ADVERTISEMENT

Two constables suspended for creating ruckus at eatery near Thiruvottiyur   

March 23, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Two police constables have been placed under suspension and three other constables subjected to interrogation after they created a ruckus in an inebriated condition at an eatery near Thiruvottiyur on Monday.

Police sources said on Monday evening, all five went to the eatery and ordered food. The constables, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, picked up an argument with the eatery owner over a side dish and a scuffle ensued. The policemen had threatened the workers who attempted to intervene and entered into a scuffle with other customers there. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Based on the complaint from the eatery owner, senior police officers held a preliminary enquiry. Two police constables — Kotamuthu and Dhanasekar — were suspended based on the orders of the Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Three other constables have been subjected to further inquiry.

