HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two college students riding a motorcycle crushed under the lorry

July 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students were killed after a sand lorry hit their motorcycle near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday.

The police said the victims had been identified as Dasaradan, 20, and Santhosh, 20, both from Walajabad and studying third year at a private college in Mannivakkam. While they were travelling on Mannivakkam-Manimangalam main road at 7 a.m., a lorry hit their motorcycle from behind. In the impact, the two were thrown away and the truck ran over them.

Traffic Investigation Police, Tambaram, have registered a case.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.