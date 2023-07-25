Two college students riding a motorcycle crushed under the lorry

July 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two college students were killed after a sand lorry hit their motorcycle near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday.

The police said the victims had been identified as Dasaradan, 20, and Santhosh, 20, both from Walajabad and studying third year at a private college in Mannivakkam. While they were travelling on Mannivakkam-Manimangalam main road at 7 a.m., a lorry hit their motorcycle from behind. In the impact, the two were thrown away and the truck ran over them.

Traffic Investigation Police, Tambaram, have registered a case.