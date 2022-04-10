Two college students nab a cellphone snatcher

The suspect and his associate remanded in custody

Two college girls caught a man, who snatched their mobile phone and tried to flee in Peravallur police station limits on Friday.

K. Gayathri, 19, from GKM Colony, and Deepalakshmi, 19, from Perungalathur are first year B.Sc. (Chemistry) and B. Com students of Ethiraj College and are athletes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday evening, the two were walking in G.K.M. Colony when a man snatched Ms. Gayathri’s cellphone worth ₹14,000 and ran towards a bike waiting at a distance.

The two women chased him and pushed him off the bike.

While the biker fled, the girls managed to nab the culprit.

The police rushed to the spot and the suspect was handed over to them. He was identified as D. Karthik, 25, from GKM Colony in Perambur.

A few hours later, his associate G. Surya, 25, of GKM Colony surrendered at the police station.