ADVERTISEMENT

Two college students injured in stone pelting on a suburban train

Published - August 25, 2024 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Government Railway police have filed a case and are investigating the pelting of stones by unidentified persons on a suburban train on Saturday. 

A senior official of the GRP said a suburban train was proceeding from Tambaram to Beach and when it was near St. Thomas mount railway station stones were pelted at the train in which two college students visiting the city from Andhra Pradesh were injured. Immediately the two injured persons were admitted as outpatients in a private hospital. 

Based on the complaint filed by the Railway Protection force, the Tambaram GRP are investigating. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US