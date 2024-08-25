GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two college students injured in stone pelting on a suburban train

Published - August 25, 2024 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Government Railway police have filed a case and are investigating the pelting of stones by unidentified persons on a suburban train on Saturday. 

A senior official of the GRP said a suburban train was proceeding from Tambaram to Beach and when it was near St. Thomas mount railway station stones were pelted at the train in which two college students visiting the city from Andhra Pradesh were injured. Immediately the two injured persons were admitted as outpatients in a private hospital. 

Based on the complaint filed by the Railway Protection force, the Tambaram GRP are investigating. 

