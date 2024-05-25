ADVERTISEMENT

Two college students held for chain snatching 

Updated - May 25, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pallavaram police arrested two college students who were allegedly involved in a series of chain snatching incidents while riding a bike without number plate. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months ago, the bike-borne duo struck at a woman, Amsavalli who was walking on the road near Pallavaram bus stand, and snatched her chain before fleeing. After collecting the CCTV footage, the police conducted an investigation and found the suspects using a bike without the registration number plate. They noted a pattern in the shoes worn by the duo. With two clues, the police analysed 240 CCTV footages and traced the suspects in Purasawalkam. 

After a long investigation, the police arrested two suspects identified as Sathish Kumar, 19, of Purasawalkam and Mohammed Ali, 19, of Washermenpet, both college students. They committed chain snatchings at several places and melted the jewellery for the purpose of selling. They spent lavishly, police sources added.

 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US