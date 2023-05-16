Two college students held for brandishing knife and doing footboard travel in suburban train

May 16, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special police team formed by the Avadi Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two college students for causing a ruckus in a Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex suburban train on Tuesday.

The Avadi GRP police filed the case against a group of students, who were from an arts college near Shenoy Nagar, after they brandished a knife and did footboard travel in the suburban train near Pattabiram Hindu College on Monday. RPF constable Kumaravel filed a complaint against the college students.

A senior GRP official said based on the direction of Chennai GRP Superintendent of Police Ponramu, the special team, headed by Perambur GRP Inspector Sasikala, reviewed the footage of the incident and arrested M. Abishek of Ekkadu, Tiruvallur, and V. Saran of Thiruninravur. They also traced five college students, who were part of the group, and let them off with a warning.

The video of the college students travelling on footboard and scaring passengers with a knife went viral on social media.