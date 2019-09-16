Chennai

Two college students drown in Palavakkam

more-in

Duo tried to save friend caught in waves

Two college students who tried to save their friend, caught amidst the waves in the sea at Palavakkam, drowned on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Akash, 22, Jagan, 22, and three of their friends, all from Taramani, went for a swim in the Palavakkam beach on Sunday afternoon.

“One of their friends was caught in the waves and the two tried to save him. But they drowned,” said a police officer.

Both the bodies washed ashore in the evening, said police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 4:52:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-college-students-drown-in-palavakkam/article29426510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY