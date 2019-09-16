Two college students drown in Palavakkam

Two college students who tried to save their friend, caught amidst the waves in the sea at Palavakkam, drowned on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Akash, 22, Jagan, 22, and three of their friends, all from Taramani, went for a swim in the Palavakkam beach on Sunday afternoon.

“One of their friends was caught in the waves and the two tried to save him. But they drowned,” said a police officer.

Both the bodies washed ashore in the evening, said police.