Two college students die in road accident in Chennai

Published - June 02, 2024 10:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the teenagers were on a bike, and rammed into a car on the bridge in Velachery

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students died, following a road accident earlier this week, when their bike rammed into a car on the bridge in Velachery.

The victims have been identified as Rohit, 19 and his friend Sham Ravi, 18. Both were from Adambakkam and were studying at a private college in Adambakkam.

According to police, on the night of May 29, they were proceeding to their residence on a bike and accidentally rammed into a car on the bridge. In the impact, they were thrown off their bike and sustained head injuries. Police personnel rushed them to the Government Royapettah Hospital where Sham Ravi died on the night of May 31 and Rohit died on June 1.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Guindy have registered a case and are investigating.

