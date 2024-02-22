Two city traffic policemen suspended for enforcing traffic violations beyond their area limit

February 22, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

The City Traffic Police has suspended two traffic enforcement officials for inspecting vehicles outside their policing limits on Tuesday.

A senior official said two traffic officials, Sivalingam and Antony Johnson, attached to the Triplicane traffic enforcement wing had went on a patrol duty and inspected vehicles outside their police limit in Thousand Lights area. The two traffic policemen had also issued challans to a few persons including a car driven by a woman for traffic violations.

However during an inquiry conducted by senior traffic police officers, the two traffic police were found to have worked beyond their policing limits.

