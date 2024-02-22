Two city traffic policemen suspended for enforcing traffic violations beyond their area limit

The City Traffic Police has suspended two traffic enforcement officials for inspecting vehicles outside their policing limits on Tuesday.
A senior official said two traffic officials, Sivalingam and Antony Johnson, attached to the Triplicane traffic enforcement wing had went on a patrol duty and inspected vehicles outside their police limit in Thousand Lights area. The two traffic policemen had also issued challans to a few persons including a car driven by a woman for traffic violations.
However during an inquiry conducted by senior traffic police officers, the two traffic police were found to have worked beyond their policing limits.
