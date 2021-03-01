Chennai

Two children, their fatherdrown in lake

A 39-year-old man and his two children drowned in the Chembarambakkam lake on Sunday.

According to Kudrathur police, Usman of Pudhu Vattaram near Kundrathur, with his two children Afsana (11), and Suhail (7) went to the lake on Sunday afternoon. He had also taken a few other children from the locality.

When Afsana and Suhail slipped and fell into the lake, Usman reportedly jumped into the water to rescue them.

As they did not return, the other children sought the help of passers by.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and police control rooms were alerted by some of them.

A team of divers from Marina fished out the bodies and they were sent to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem.

