March 19, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The child helpline staff and the Thiruverkadu police rescued two children who were being abused by their caretakers. Sources said the mother of two children, aged seven and nine, had recently left for a job in Singapore and left them in the care of her friend in Anbu Nagar, Thiruverkadu. Neighbours noticed that the children were being abused by the couple and informed the authorities. Following this, the police and child helpline staff rescued the children and are investigating.