Two children receive part of liver from mothers at Apollo Hospitals

CHENNAI

19 August 2020 02:46 IST

The risk of patients acquiring COVID-19 or re-activation after transplant in asymptomatic patients is high and utmost precautions need to be followed, doctor says.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, two mothers donated a part of their liver to their children — a six-month-old baby and a 11-year-old girl — with rare liver disorders. Surgeons of Apollo Hospitals performed the living donor liver transplants on the two children.

The infant weighed 8 kg when his family brought him. He had persistent jaundice since his birth in January 2020, and was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare congenital liver disorder.

Hailing from Jharkhand, the family consulted online with the hospital’s doctors. The family travelled by car to Chennai owing to the lockdown. The mother, a nurse, was then evaluated for liver donation, while the child was put up in the paediatric intensive care unit, according to K. Elankumaran, surgical gastroenterologist and liver transplant surgeon, Apollo Children’s Hospital.

“Liver transplant in a small child is complicated,” he said. The infant’s liver was damaged and the bile duct was malformed, which was not common. The surgeons performed living donor liver transplant and the surgery was crowdfunded. The child recovered and has returned home.

The second child, a girl from Tiruchi, was diagnosed four years ago with congenital hepatic fibrosis, a rare disorder associated with polycystic kidney disease leading to renal failure. She was under treatment in her hometown but her health deteriorated. Doctors said her liver had become enlarged, making it difficult for her to move. Her mother donated a portion of her liver for the transplant.

Performing the transplants in the midst of the pandemic, Dr. Elankumaran said almost all organ transplants, except renal, were carried out on an urgent or semi-urgent basis. He said the risk of patients acquiring COVID-19 or re-activation after transplant in asymptomatic patients was real and utmost precautions need to be followed. Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, also spoke.