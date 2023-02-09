ADVERTISEMENT

Two children murdered, their mother stabbed in Ponneri

February 09, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Police suspect a migrant worker from Bihar, known to the family, to be behind the murder as the woman had spurned his advances

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were found dead and their mother was stabbed on Tuesday at Jaganathapuram Chatram near Ponneri in Sholavaram police station limits. 

The police said Dhuvarka Bhar, 25, hailing from Assam, was employed in a private firm near here and was staying with his wife Sumitha, 21, four-year-old son and one-year-old daughter at a rented house in the village. Guttlu Kumar, 25, of Bihar, who was Mr. Bhar’s colleague, used to visit the family regularly and made advances towards Ms. Sumitha. She had spurned his advances and Mr. Bhar too had warned Kumar against this. 

On returning from work on Tuesday night, Mr. Bhar found his house locked and his wife did not respond to calls. When Mr. Bhar looked through the window of his house, he was shocked to see the children gagged and unconscious while his wife was lying in a pool of blood. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bhar called Kumar, who had not turned up for work that day. His house was also locked.

The Sholavaram police broke open the door and rushed the woman, who was stabbed, and the two children to the Government Stanley Hospital. 

A senior police officer said a special team has been formed to trace Guttlu Kumar, who is suspected to be involved in the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US