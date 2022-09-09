Two children injured in classroom

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 09, 2022 23:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two children, aged 5 and 6, were injured when a plaster and a tubelight fell on them in their classroom at a private school in Velachery on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police the incident occurred when the children, Class I, were in their classroom. The teachers rushed the children to the nearest hospital. One child had to be given stitches on her head and admitted to a hospital. Another child suffered minor injuries and was discharged as an outpatient. The Velachery police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app