HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two children drown in pond near Thirukazhukundram

December 07, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two boys of a family drowned in a small pond located opposite their house in a village near Thirukazhukundram on Wednesday.

The police said Nandagopal, a resident of Narapakkam village, and his family lived with his sister Usha and her family in the same house. On Wednesday, Nandagopal’s eight-year-old son Anandan and Usha’s 13-year-old son Devaraj went to bathe in a pond outside their house without informing their parents. As they did not know swimming, they began drowning.

Residents who near the bank of the pond rescued them and rushed them to the Thirukazhukundram Government Hospital, where the children were pronounced brought dead. The police, after filing a case, sent the bodies to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.