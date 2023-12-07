Two children drown in pond near Thirukazhukundram

December 07, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two boys of a family drowned in a small pond located opposite their house in a village near Thirukazhukundram on Wednesday.

The police said Nandagopal, a resident of Narapakkam village, and his family lived with his sister Usha and her family in the same house. On Wednesday, Nandagopal’s eight-year-old son Anandan and Usha’s 13-year-old son Devaraj went to bathe in a pond outside their house without informing their parents. As they did not know swimming, they began drowning.

Residents who near the bank of the pond rescued them and rushed them to the Thirukazhukundram Government Hospital, where the children were pronounced brought dead. The police, after filing a case, sent the bodies to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem.