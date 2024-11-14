Two children die in botched pest control operation in Kundrathur, one person held

The Kundrathur police have arrested one person and are searching for two others of a pest control company for causing the death of two children.

Two children — Vaishnavi and Sai Sudarshan — died and their parents, Giritharan and Pavithra, were admitted to a private hospital in critical condition after inhaling rat poison in their apartment in Kundrathur on Wednesday night.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the family had hired a pest control company to deal with a rodent problem in their apartment. Dinakaran, a pest control agent, had sprayed rat poison in the house on Wednesday. The next morning, the family began felling sick and had difficulty breathing. The neighbours admitted the four to a private hospital in Porur, where Vaishnavi and Sai Sudarshan died. Mr. Giritharan and Ms. Pavithra are undergoing treatment.

The police sent the body of the children to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. Initial investigation found that Dinakaran had sprayed an excessive amount of rat poison in the apartment, and he was arrested. The police registered a case against the T. Nagar-based pest control company.