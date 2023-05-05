Two Chennai government employees caught-red handed while accepting bribe to process land documents, arrested

May 05, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday, May 4, caught an assistant executive engineer (AEE) and a junior assistant, in Chennai, red-handed, while they were demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 to process land documents.

The DVAC said the AEE was on deputation from the Public Works Department to the Inspector General (IG) of Registration. The office of the AEE, functioning under the control of the IG, Registration, is located in Kuralagam. Ramesh, the AEE, was working on deputation at this office, along with junior assistant Vijayakumar. The duty of the AEE was to undertake field inspections of sale deeds received from the sub-registrar’s office.

The complainant is an advocate, who is in the panel of State Bank of India, and, as part of his job, looks into the documentation of sale deeds of clients who approach him. He had done documentation work for 11 clients, and these files were sent from the sub-registrar’s office in Guduvanchery for field inspections, to the office of the AEE.

The DVAC said that the complainant approached the AEE Ramesh, and junior assistant Vijayakumar, to find out about the approval status of the field reports for his 11 clients. Both the AEE and junior assistant demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 per client application and after negotiation, reduced it to ₹2,500 for each application. In total, both the AEE and junior assistant demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 to issue approvals of the field inspection reports.

The complainant lodged a complaint against both of them at the the office of DVAC on Thursday. Based on this, a trap was organised. During the trap, both the accused persons reiterated their earlier demand of a bribe and accepted ₹25,000 from the complainant.

Both the accused persons were arrested and sent for remand. During a house search at the residence of AEE Ramesh, unaccounted for money to the tune of ₹8,64,500 was seized and unaccounted for money to the tune of ₹18,000 was seized from junior assistant Vijayakumar at his office, the DVAC said.