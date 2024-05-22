Two Chennai-based policemen suspended

The Chennai city police has suspended two policemen — one has cheated a few after receiving money on the pretext of investment in online trading and another conducted a vehicle check without permission.

One of the suspended police personnel Krishna Pradish is a Grade- I constable attached with Thousand Lights police station. The charge against him is that he and two others had received ₹40 lakh from an elderly woman in West Mambalam after assuring that they would invest it in online trading on her behalf and fetch good returns. They then failed to do so and also refused to return the money. Based on a complaint, a case was booked against him and others. Following it, an inquiry was conducted and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane issued an order placing Krishna Pradish under suspension.

Similarly, another constable was placed under suspension. Police sources said the constable Iyam Perumal attached with Traffic Police and he had conducted a vehicle check on Taramani- Velachery Road independently without permission from his superiors.

