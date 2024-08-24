GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two charred in fire accident in T. Nagar

Published - August 24, 2024 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son were charred to death in a fire at their house. The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire broke out following a gas leak from an LPG cylinder.

The victims have been identified as Rajalakshmi, 45, a homemaker and her son Kishore, 26 who was working as a bike-taxi driver. Rajalakshmi’s husband Ramakrishnan is a security guard. They were living at a rented house on the first floor of a residential building in Gopal Street.

At 12.30 pm, neighbours heard a blast sound and spotted thick flame from the house. After alerting the Fire and Rescue Services and Police personnel, they broke the door and attempted to rescue the inmates. Upon receipt of information, the personnel of Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and put out the fire.

Their charred bodies were recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. Mambalam Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

