Two caught stealing cash from parked motorcycle

December 15, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chintadripet police arrested two accused for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from a two-wheeler parked on roadside.

According to police, E. Mohankumar of Shenoy Nagar parked his motorcycle on Wallace Road and went to a mobile phone service shop. On his return, he was shocked to find a duo breaking open the box of the motorcycle and escape with ₹5,000 cash. He raised an alarm and the public caught the two and handed them over to the police. The police said the arrested persons Munusami alias David, 21, and his associate Selvakumar, 22, of Pulianthope, were known delinquents.

