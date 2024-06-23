GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two cars damaged in fire accident in Tondiarpet

The Kasimedu police registered a case and investigated

Published - June 23, 2024 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two cars were damaged after one of the cars caught fire in Tondiarpet on Sunday. K. Yogaraj, 23, of Old Washermenpet was driving his car near Kummalamman Koil in Tondiarpet. Suddenly, thick smoke came out of the bonnet and fire soon engulfed the vehicle. Mr. Yogaraj exited the car quickly. However, the flames spread to another car parked nearby. Upon receiving the information, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Tondiarpet fire station reached the spot and put out the blaze. The Kasimedu police registered a case and investigated.

