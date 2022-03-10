Two bus conductors run over by lorrry near Chengalpattu
The two were riding a two-wheeler when the truck hit them from behind on Ratinakinaru bridge
Two bus conductors of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC), who were on their way to work on a two-wheeler, were run over by a truck in Chengalpattu on Thursday morning.
The victims were identified as Nandagopan, 51, from Sathamangalam, Madurantakam and Jothi Prakash, 45, from Thirukazhakundram. Both were bus conductors attached to the MTC Alandur depot.
The police said Nandagopan was driving the bike and Jothi Prakash was riding pillion. When they were near the Ratinakinaru bridge in Chengalpattu, a truck hit their vehicle from behind at around 4.15 a.m. The two were crushed to death. The police sent the bodies to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.
