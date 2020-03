CHENNAI

03 March 2020 07:05 IST

The city police on Monday arrested two burglars and recovered gold jewellery and two-wheelers from them.

Police said that Bharathi lodged a complaint with Shastri Nagar police alleging that unidentified persons entered her house and decamped with valuables. Another burglary bid was reported from Vettuvankani.

