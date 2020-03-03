Chennai

Two burglars arrested in Chennai

The city police on Monday arrested two burglars and recovered gold jewellery and two-wheelers from them.

Police said that Bharathi lodged a complaint with Shastri Nagar police alleging that unidentified persons entered her house and decamped with valuables. Another burglary bid was reported from Vettuvankani.

