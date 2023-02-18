ADVERTISEMENT

Two builders arrested for cheating a former police officer

February 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Land Grabbing Unit of Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested two builders for allegedly cheating a landowner, who is a former police officer, as they failed to honour an agreement. 

The police said A.K. Dhayanidhi, 68, a former police officer, lodged a complaint with the police. The case was transferred to Avadi Police Commissionerate. The police said B.K. Builders and Flat Promoters had entered into a joint agreement with Mr. Dhayanidhi for building flats and selling them on 3,504 square feet of land belonging to him at Mangadu. He executed a power of attorney in favour of the builders. The builders sold two flats and the buyers had mortgaged the property with banks whereas the builders failed to pay the amount as agreed upon. Even after Mr. Dhayanidhi cancelled the power of attorney, the builders sold another flat to Murugan. 

On investigation, the police arrested the builders V. Shivaraj, 47, and K. Loganathan, 54, of Valasaravakkam on charge of cheating.

